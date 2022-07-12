WPD: Gun brandished inside Walmart

An Indiana woman was arrested Monday after allegedly brandishing a firearm inside the Washington C.H. Walmart and pointing it at an unsuspecting victim.

At around 3 p.m. Monday, Amanda E. Pervier, 42, reportedly followed a 54-year-old man through Walmart yelling at him and calling him “a child trafficker.” According to reports from the Washington Police Department, the victim did not know Pervier and tried to walk away from her.

Pervier allegedly pulled a handgun from her purse and placed the gun toward the back of the victim’s head. A Walmart employee witnessed the incident and told Pervier to put the gun away, according to reports.

While this was occurring, Pervier’s three children were left inside her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.

While police officers were en-route, Pervier departed the store, 1397 Leesburg Ave., and got into her vehicle. The location and description of her vehicle were provided to officers and they were able to locate it. Officers ordered her to exit the vehicle and Pervier complied, reports said.

When she was taken into custody, Pervier allegedly refused to get into a police cruiser and had to be placed inside the cruiser.

Pervier was charged with inducing panic, aggravated menacing, obstructing official business, and three counts of child endangerment. She is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Pervier https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_MUGSHOTS_35534554.jpg Pervier

Indiana woman accused of pointing handgun at victim