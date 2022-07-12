Cornhole tournament billed ‘crowd favorite’

Destination Outlets held the ACO Pro Invitational Cornhole Tournament on Saturday at 8000 Factory Shops Blvd in Jeffersonville.

The top eight professional cornhole players competed for $7,500 in prize money. Kaleb Hurt from Criglersville, Virginia took home first place and $3,000 in prize money.

During the event spectators were able to cheer on their favorite players, participate in amateur cornhole, order delicious food from World Piece and grab a beverage from Tap Truck Cincinnati.

“Next year we hope to expand on the amateur cornhole as this was a crowd favorite,” said a spokesperson for Destination Outlets.

To learn more about Destination Outlets and the exciting events they have planned for the rest of summer, visit their website at destinationoutlets.com

The participants in the 2022 ACO Pro Invitational Cornhole Tournament. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Cornhole-participants-cropped.jpg The participants in the 2022 ACO Pro Invitational Cornhole Tournament. Courtesy photos Kaleb Hurt won first place and $3,000 at Saturday’s 2022 ACO Pro Invitational Cornhole Tournament at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Kaleb-Hurt-Cropped.jpg Kaleb Hurt won first place and $3,000 at Saturday’s 2022 ACO Pro Invitational Cornhole Tournament at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville. Courtesy photos