Tri-County Battle of the Bands set for Aug. 5

Fayette, Clinton and Highland counties have joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. in downtown Wilmington on Sugartree Street.

The venue will rotate yearly between the three counties.

Executive directors from each local tourism bureau have collaborated to ensure a great show – Stephanie Dunham of Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau, Jamie Wheeler of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County and Susan Valentine-Scott of Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Each visitor’s bureau has selected a band to represent its respective county. Featured bands will be “Filo Beddo,” “Reeking Havoc,” and “Sean Pool & Buckin’ Krazy.” Representing Fayette County, will be “Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy,” offering a wide variety of music from traditional country, 90’s country, blues and southern rock.

“Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau is honored to partner with the Clinton County CVB and the Visitors Bureau of Highland County to bring this exciting new event to our region,” said Dunham. “We are looking forward to a great evening of live music.”

Opening ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and the first band will play at 7:30 p.m. Each band will perform about 45 minutes.

The audience will vote for the winner of the night. The winning band will receive a rotating trophy for this contest and bragging rights of being the winners of the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands contest.

“We encourage everyone to come out and cheer on their favorite band. There will be food trucks — Aloha Tacos & More, Werner’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, and Penny’s Snack Shack, TinCap Cidery, The Escape, and more on Sugartree Street,” said Dunham.

Make plans now to support this free fun event. Bring your own lawn chairs and enjoy the show.

For more information, visit www.visitfayco.com/events or contact Dunham at 740-335-8008 or by email at [email protected]

