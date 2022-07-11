Altrusa initiates five new members

Altrusa of Washington C.H., Inc. initiated five new members at the club’s June business meeting. Pictured from the left, new member Ellen Marrinan with sponsor Mandy Miller, new member Alicia Denen, also sponsored by Mandy Miller, new member Kay Oughterson with sponsor Anne Quinn, new member Lorre Black, also sponsored by Anne Quinn, new member Vicki Harris, with sponsor Claudia Coe, and the Membership Committee members: Cathy White, Gamma White, Chair Brigitte Hisey, Teresa Combs, and Jennie Arnold. The 105-year-old international service organization consists of business professionals and civic leaders who volunteer their energies and expertise to community betterment. The local Washington Court House club has been serving Fayette County for 47 years.

