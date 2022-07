According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

July 11

Domestic Violence by Threats: At 3:08 a.m., Clayton Anders, of South Main Street, was arrested after a family member made a verbal claim of domestic violence against him.

July 10

Theft of a Motor Vehicle: At 9:49 a.m., Andrew Moore, of Washington Avenue, reported the theft of his vehicle. It was later located at Chrisman Park and was towed to the police department for evidence processing.