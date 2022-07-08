Jeffersonville officials and residents recently took another step in creating a new community library within the village.

Jim Downing, the president of the Jeffersonville Community Library Board, and Jeffersonville Mayor Bob Kinzer met at the village offices last Friday to sign the deed to the building that will house the new library, located at 4 N. Main St.

“The village has agreed to supply the water and sewer to the library,” Downing said. “We still have to do the upgrades, but we couldn’t do anything until we signed on the line. We are hoping to get more donations in once the public realizes that we do own the building now.”

In 2020, the Carnegie Library branch in the Village of Jeffersonville closed due to COVID-related reasons and didn’t reopen. The village then assumed control of the library building, and last fall, village council decided to move the village offices to the library building.

A group of citizens felt there was a need for a community library in Jeffersonville, a petition was started, and a board was formed.

Renovations, such as rear emergency egress and a handicapped restroom, are necessary to bring the building up to code for public use. The board has nine members: Downing, vice president Betty Hoppes, secretary Chrissy Charters, treasurer Kathy Schriver, David Morrow, Linda Hamilton, Pam Robinett, Pat Lewis, and Sue Burnside.

The mission of the Jeffersonville Community Library is “to provide resources, services and a place to encourage the community to read, connect, relax and learn.”

“We’re about a fourth of the way there with donations,” Downing said. “We’re hopeful to be open this fall. It’s going to be an all-volunteer library operation, possibly open three days a week. We feel this is a vital part of the community. It will not only benefit some of the kids in the area who might not have internet access, but also adults can come in and use the internet….search for jobs, file for unemployment, online driver’s license, etc.”

Downing added that the library could also serve as a social spot for the community’s elderly population.

“We’re hoping to have a resource center and services for computer training,” Downing said.

Kinzer emphasized that this community hub will not just be for village residents, but for the larger Jefferson Township.

“We get a lot of people who come in from outside of the village,” Kinzer said. “It was an excellent idea to put the library in the old village offices. This all came about due to the pandemic, but now we’re doing our best to make the most of the situation.”

Kinzer and Downing asked for the community’s support.

“The public said we needed a library and now is their chance to show their support,” said Downing. “We need financial support, so we can get it opened up and be a positive for the community.”

Financial donations can be sent to:

Jeffersonville Community Library

4 North Main Street

Jeffersonville, OH 43128

Anyone with questions can contact Downing at 740-606-6431.

Jim Downing, president of the Jeffersonville Community Library Board, Jeffersonville Mayor Bob Kinzer and Stephanie Stewart, the village fiscal officer, are taking steps to create the new community library. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Jeff-Library.jpg Jim Downing, president of the Jeffersonville Community Library Board, Jeffersonville Mayor Bob Kinzer and Stephanie Stewart, the village fiscal officer, are taking steps to create the new community library. Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photo

Plans for new Jeffersonville Community Library underway