Turner named 2022 Fayette Co. Horse Queen

The Fayette County Horse Committee has announced that Emily Turner is the 2022 Fayette County Horse Queen.

Turner is the daughter of Brad and Deborah Turner and she will be a junior at Miami Trace High School this fall. She serves as vice president and treasurer of the Rough Riders 4-H Club and she has participated in 4-H for eight years.

During her time in 4-H, she has taken cake decorating, quick breads, a self-determined project, archery and horses. She has been involved in 4-H camp and has been a camp counselor for the last two years.

In school, she participates in track and field, Quiz Bowl, the Superintendent Advisory Council, Big Panther Little Panther, and Science Club. She was also selected to be a student ambassador for HOBY, a leadership seminar.

Turner has owned a baking business named Delicious Delights since she was 11-years-old. Due to the love and support of her customers, she has established a successful business that specializes in custom sugar cookies.

In her free time, Turner enjoys reading, playing the piano, riding her horse, and volunteering at the local library.

Turner said she is honored to represent the horse department at the Fayette County Jr Fair. Her experiences in 4-H have helped her gain confidence and has shaped her into the person she is today. She hopes to help younger members in 4-H and encourage them to try new things.

The Fayette County Fair is set for July 18-23.

2022 Fayette County Horse Queen Emily Turner https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Emily-Turner-Horse-Queen.jpg 2022 Fayette County Horse Queen Emily Turner Courtesy photo