Family fun at Washington Middle School

Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Tom Bailey sitting atop the dunk tank at Thursday’s Picnic in the Parking Lot. This night of free family fun was held at Washington Middle School.

Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Tom Bailey just moments after being dunked in the dunk tank.


A large, inflatable slide was available for students to enjoy.


WMS students participated in a friendly game of cornhole.


