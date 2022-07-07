The Razor’s Edge Salon named Business of the Month

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently congratulated The Razor’s Edge Salon on being named Business of the Month. Owned by Amber Cottrill and operating since 2009, they are a full-service salon offering: facials, body waxing, lashes, permanent make-up, massage, pedicures and manicures, far infrared therapy, hair coloring, hair extensions and spray tanning. Amber says, “It’s an honor to serve our community. We have been blessed to be a team for 10-plus years. Working next to strong women for so many years is something you don’t see very often. As over half of us have known each other since high school. I am proud of how all of the girls have their own way of making each guest feel welcomed at every visit.” Pictured are Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Beth McCane (Carriage Court), Briton Sword, Russ Dilley, Amber Cottrill (owner), Amber Floyd, Maddie Wright, Carol Dilley, Stephanie Blair, Krystyn Mitchell, Kristen Helsel and Alex King.

