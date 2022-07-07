Man sentenced in child porn case

A 30-year-old Washington C.H. man who pleaded guilty to 10 child pornography-related charges has been sent to prison for four years and 11 months.

As part of an agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office, Harley E. Everhart II, of 1100 Country Club Court, entered a guilty plea to 10 fifth-degree felony counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

On June 27 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court, Everhart II was sentenced to prison and was designated as a Tier 1 sex offender. A Tier 1 sex offender must register with authorities once a year for a term of 15 years.

At his sentencing hearing, Everhart II was notified that post-release control is mandatory in this case for a period of five years.

The case stemmed from a March 12, 2021 complaint of possible pornography involving a child on the computer of one of the residents at 1100 Country Club Court. The complainant told a Washington C.H. Police Department officer that she lives with Everhart II at the residence and he informed her how to access his computer.

According to reports, she was planning on playing a game on the computer, but accessed files showing what she believed was pornography involving children. She showed the officer two of the files, prompting the officer to call for an investigator to assist.

After observing the material on Everhart’s computer, the investigator obtained a warrant. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted to assist.

Fayette County Children Services was also contacted in reference to the incident due to Everhart II being the father of a young child.

