MT holds summer STEM camps for students

Miami Trace Local Schools recently provided science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) camps for students, as part of their summer learning academy program. These camps were made possible through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

Middle school assistant principal and former science teacher Michelle Teis, and elementary school assistant principal and former math teacher Eric Tattersall organized and implemented these camps.

Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser issued a statement about this opportunity:

“After completing the summer learning academy of 2021 which focused solely on intervention, we knew our goal would be to add enrichment opportunities as well as intervention for the summer of 2022. Both intervention and enrichment play a role in supporting student learning post pandemic. To witness these opportunities come to fruition has been exciting for staff and students.”

Tattersall spoke briefly about the STEM camps.

“The summer STEM camps at Miami Trace provided a fun and unique way to provide enrichment opportunities for our students. Our teachers who ran the summer camps did such a wonderful job engaging the students in their labs and challenging them to think creatively and problem solve, all while having fun. Thank you to everyone who participated and made the STEM camps a success!”

Michelle Teis also said a few words about this event.

“We were excited to provide an opportunity for students to think and have fun in a school environment. STEM is a great way to think outside the box. Personally, I hope to provide more options next year for all grade levels.”

The following are statements made by students who participated in this event.

“It is so much fun. It is really cool,” said Clinton Wilt, a fourth grader.

“It was fun, but time consuming. I liked the outcome because you could see what you made right away,” replied Ike Mincey, a sixth grader.

Fourth grader Jaxon Blair said, “Video Productions was my favorite. I went home and downloaded the app on my mom’s computer. I would do Video Productions again next year.”

“I think it was absolutely amazing! Claymation camp was something fun and creative that I had never learned before. Mrs. Cooper was an amazing teacher and helped us whenever we had a problem. Thank you for this fun summer activity,” exclaimed Korie Bennett, a fourth grader.

Those interested in keeping up with events, activities, and information regarding Miami Trace can refer to the Miami Trace Local School District Facebook page.

Miami Trace students were given the opportunity to experiment with claymation technology. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_claymation2.jpg Miami Trace students were given the opportunity to experiment with claymation technology. Courtesy photos Students spent time working on a video production activity. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_video-productions.jpg Students spent time working on a video production activity. Courtesy photos