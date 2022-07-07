Meet the Farmers Market’s newest volunteer

The Cambridge dictionary defines volunteer as “a person who does something, especially for other people or for an organization, willingly and without being forced or paid to do it.” People volunteer in so many different capacities, often without even thinking of it as volunteering. They may mentor a child informally who needs a kind and thoughtful adult in their life. Food pantries, blood drives, public libraries, all rely on the generosity of time and a willing and kind spirit. The reasons for volunteering often reflect a sense of civic responsibility but volunteering also brings some benefit to the person volunteering… if nothing else, the opportunity to connect and get to know people.

Meet Robert (Bob) Shadley, the Fayette County Farmers Market’s newest volunteer. Probably many of you Washington Court House long-timers already know him and perhaps his family, all who have lived in the Bloomingburg and Washington C.H. area for many decades. While his work as an accountant took him to positions in Wilmington and Cincinnati, Bob is invested in this community and thinks of Washington C.H. as home.

Being retired doesn’t necessarily mean one has a lot of free time, but definitely it allows one to spend ones time in different ways. Bob is enthusiastic about the atmosphere of the market, and the draw of the market as a Saturday community event. Before volunteering, Bob was a market customer, and he tells us that volunteering gives him the chance to meet and work with a great bunch of people. Certainly, as our market has gotten busier, the need for people to set up and staff the “info booth” has also increased, and we are thrilled to have such competent and enthusiastic volunteers. Who knows….maybe we’ll even meet Bob’s daughter and grandkids some Saturday!

In addition to our fabulous volunteers and vendors, our local Carnegie Library book bike will attend from 8:30 -11:00 a.m. The community guest of the week is the Fayette County Senior Citizens Center (Delaware Street). They offer a safe place to socialize and enjoy card playing, dominoes, field trips, refreshments and lots of fun. Weekly schedule is Mon and Fri 12:30 p.m. Euchre, Wednesday 2 p.m. Euchre, Sunday 1:30 p.m. Mexican Train Dominoes. Contact Ruth Redden 765-427-3437 for more info.

The Farmers Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Lorre Black Umbrellas (Lorre Black): Umbrellas to match your personality, your friends’ and family’s personalities, too. With every umbrella you purchase, you help your community by helping LBU build our very own Umbrella Alley in WCHO.

Ohio Artisan Beef & 1 Body Life Skincare (W.J. & Lanita Fannin): individual cuts, ground beef & beef patty bundles, griller’s boxes and other variety boxes & 1/4, 1/2 and whole beef reservations. Clean, natural, all plant-based, fresh, small batched skincare products.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Foods, The Jam Man (David Persinger): NEW this week is boysenberry jam. Others include black raspberry, strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb, grape, pineapple, Brazilian pineapple, pineapple habanero, triple berry, peach, blueberry, cherry, blackberry, seedless blackberry, red raspberry, red raspberry jalapeno, and strawberry jalapeno. Jellies: hot pepper jelly. NO ADDED SUGAR JAMS: strawberry and seedless blackberry.

PPCF & S. Plymouth Raw Honey) (Julie & Dennis Mosny): Local raw honey, assorted fruit pies, bun’s bars, cinni mini’s and cinnamon rolls.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Barbara’s Embellished Stretchy Bookmarks (Barbara Black): Bookmarks in dozens of different handmade designs dealing with sports, nature, hobbies, OSU, beach, and more.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Seasonal produce including green beans, red beets, spring onions, cucumbers, zucchini. Perennials and potted sunflowers in bloom. Homemade bread, butter rolls.

Cheryl’s Country Crafts (Cheryl Braun & David Stewart): wood crafts and wreaths and other items.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Wax Melts, beaded pens, crocheted dish cloths, pot scrubbers and shower poufs. Baby essentials including, crocheted blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets, burp cloths, crinkle toys and bunny ear teethers, silicone tableware, teethers and pacifier clips.

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): Salsas, dressings. Sampling tomato bacon dressing. Pickled beets, fresh cucumbers.

Engeti (Alana Walters): Baked goods including bread, cinnamon rolls, rolls, cakes, pies, cookies.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Strawberry jam (low sugar or honey), spring honey, sourdough crackers. Native blooming plants including zinnias, cleome, phoencian mullein, yellow coneflower. Some vegetable and herb plants: Fresh garlic, green beans, turnips and cucumbers.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, peanut butter fudge, peanut butter jumbos, snickerdoodle, peanut butter, sugar, funfetti, lemon bars, salted caramel bars, pineapple and chocolate peanut butter bars.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_FarmersMarket-1.jpg