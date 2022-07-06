FCSO: No confirmed tornado

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a call Wednesday afternoon about a possible tornado touchdown in the northern part of the county. The alleged sighting was in the area of I-71 at mile marker 76 near State Route 38, however no tornado was confirmed.

When asked about the call that came in about a reported tornado and other storm activity throughout the day, Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said, “The source was credible; it was an off-duty state law enforcement officer passing through. That adds some credibility to the call, but we still didn’t actually see anything.”

Stanforth spoke about potential damage from the storm.

“We’ve had some damage that’s been located, but not indicative of a tornado. We’ve got a tree down on Blue Road in Paint Township, and then in Pancoastburg we had what appears to be a lightning strike on a tree, but it wasn’t tornadic damage. It didn’t appear to be at least.”

As of around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Stanforth said there were no confirmed tornadoes in Fayette County.

“We’ve traveled some back roads to see if there was any damage to standing corn, which there hasn’t been. We haven’t found any trees or anything to indicate any tornadic activity. I think that someone just saw a low-hanging cloud. We never saw it spiraling or any rotation, but it was headed out of the county eastbound.”

Stanforth continued, “There was a significant storm front that dumped a great deal of rain on that northern and northeastern part of Fayette and into Madison County. In this entire area, the ditches are fairly full of water, a lot of standing water in the fields. There was a lot of rain dumped on us, but we didn’t find anything that indicated that there was an actual tornado that touched down.”

Tornado sirens could be heard throughout the City of Washington Court House for about a half hour Wednesday afternoon.

“I think the sirens were activated just as precaution in case it was, so people could take whatever shelter they needed to take,” said Stanforth.

Looking at the weather forecast in Fayette County for the rest of the week, more rain is likely. Thursday shows a high of 86 degrees and partly cloudy skies, according to weather.com. Scattered thunderstorms are projected for Friday, along with partly cloudy skies and a high of 79 degrees. Saturday looks to be partly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees, and Sunday is set at a high of 82 degrees with sunny skies.

Authorities work to clear off Blue Road in Paint Township after a tree came down Wednesday afternoon. This is located just east of Interstate 71. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Image-1-1-2-.jpg Authorities work to clear off Blue Road in Paint Township after a tree came down Wednesday afternoon. This is located just east of Interstate 71.

