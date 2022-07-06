Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

June 29 — 555 Depot Drive

FD received call regarding smoke detector beeping several times over the course of several hours. Resident did not see any smoke or fire. FD inspected detector which was combination CO/Smoke detector. FD checked apartment for CO, none detected. FD replaced batteries in detector and advised occupant to contact maintenance and/or FD if problems persist.

June 28 — 933 Old Chillicothe Road

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a gas leak. FD noted the odor of natural gas prior to arriving on scene. FD was advised by plant personnel, that a section of pipe had fallen and hit a gas line. FD established a safe area, and its’ investigation determined the leak could not be isolated. FD requested Center Point Energy to be dispatched. FD monitored air conditions, stood-by, and assisted as needed.

June 27 — 716 Columbus Avenue

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a large, controlled burn within city limits. FD found a medium-sized, uncontained fire at the rear of the residence at the time of arrival. FD found the occupant burning rubbish, extinguished the fire, and advised of the proper burning rules and regulations.

June 23 — 4487 Old State Route 38 NE

FD received tone to assist Fayette County EMS. FD assisted EMS crew.

June 23 — 1500 Robinson Road

FD received a call for a natural gas leak and smell of natural gas. FD arrived on scene and investigated. FD’s investigation determined no natural gas leak but did detect sewer gas coming from the drain.

June 23 — 719 Dayton Avenue

Received request from Washington Court House Police Department for equipment and manpower. WFD provided assistance.