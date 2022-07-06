Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 5

Gary T. Bigham, 33, Stoutsville, theft.

Eddie D. Self, 58, at large, bench warrant – parole violation.

Deborah K. Havens, 66, 63 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, failure to yield.

Brandon D. Penrod, 39, 1340 Forest St., O.V.I., O.V.I. refusal, failure to comply (first-degree misdemeanor), headlights violation.

Troy Bryan, 37, 605 Campbell St., disorderly conduct.

July 4

Brandon Powers, 37, 425 Wilson St., domestic violence (fourth-degree felony).

Donna J. Butler, 55, 820 Columbus Ave., speed.