Today’s vendor lineup for Farmers Market

The Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market. Ground beef, green beans, red beets, brats, local honey, baked goods and homemade crafts are among the products offered.

The following vendors have planned on attending today:

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): GREEN BEANS, cucumbers, zucchini, red beets, and a variety of plants including perennials.

Chilcote Farms & Cottage Baked Goods (Marlene Chilcote): Local honey, chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, brown sugar cookies and iced sugar cookies. I will have chocolate Texas sheet cakes, white Texas sheet cake, and pecan pie bars.

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): Peanut butter fudge, pineapple upside down cake, pineapple banana bread, cat nip toys, and more.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Wax Melts, beaded pens, crocheted dish cloths, pot scrubbers and shower poufs. Baby essentials including, crocheted blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets, burp cloths, crinkle toys and bunny ear teethers, silicone tableware, teethers and pacifier clips.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, potholders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_FarmersMarket.jpg