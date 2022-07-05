Poker run set to benefit Dragons

The Forgotten Ones Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, a local nonprofit organization, will be hosting a poker run this summer to benefit the Fayette County Dragons.

Proceeds from this event will go directly toward supporting the Fayette County Dragons Special Olympics team. The event will take place on Saturday, July 23, with registration beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Mugs & Jugs Draft House in Washington C.H. The cost will be $20 per bike or $25 if a passenger is riding along.

According to organizers, kickstands will go up at 12 p.m. and all riders will ride in formation to the first stop, which will be at Bar Five Eleven, located at 289 Lafayette St. in London, Ohio. Riders may ride at their own pace after the first stop.

The second stop will be at Blackwoods Tavern, which is located at 13665 Era Road in Mount Sterling. Riders will then head to Smitty’s Tavern, located at 55 N. Main St. in New Holland, before riding to the final stop on the route.

The final stop on the route will be the Line Shack Saloon, located at 2432 OH-753 in Washington Court House. There are multiple activities planned for the final stop including a 50/50 raffle, a liquor wheel, a silent auction, and various food options.

Chad Blakely, Special Olympics coordinator for the Fayette County Dragons, spoke about the Special Olympics.

“The big thing for the Special Olympics is that basically, it’s free for the athletes to do the sports. They don’t pay for uniforms; they don’t pay for transportation. If we go somewhere out of town, we provide transportation like a school would.”

Blakely continued, “Each time we go to a special event or buy equipment, all that is basically from donations. We get a small grant from United Way, but other than that everything is raised by what the community gives us. We are very appreciative of the community support and the donations they give us.”

Blakely said the idea for the poker run came from the Forgotten Ones Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. “They just asked us if we would like for them to have a poker run and I said sure; it’s nice to have support,” he said.

The Forgotten Ones Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is currently seeking donations in the form of items for the silent auction. Gift cards and monetary donations are welcomed as well. Those who wish to donate can message event organizers via the “Folemc Gatekeepers” Facebook page.

Event shirts and cups will be on sale for this event. Shirts and cups will be $20 each, or $35 if purchased as a bundle.

Those interested in updates regarding this event can refer to the “Special Olympics Poker Run Gatekeepers Chapter Fayette County Dragons” event page on Facebook.

Special Olympics fundraiser scheduled for July 23