WMS to host ‘Picnic in the Parking Lot’

Washington Middle School is hosting a summer Picnic in the Parking Lot — a night of free family fun this Thursday, July 7.

Open from 5:30-7:30 p.m., WMS will be serving free hot dogs alongside chips and cold drinks for attendees to enjoy while playing games with their friends and family.

“Whether your student is an incoming sixth grader or a soon-to-be freshman,” explained Eric Wayne, principal of WMS, “all current and incoming WMS students and families are invited.”

Featuring cornhole and an inflatable obstacle course, as well as a live DJ, there will be plenty of exciting activities throughout the evening.

“A dunk tank will be there with your favorite administrators getting dunked all night,” said Brady Steinberger, WMS assistant principal. “This is going to be fun!”

Many community partners will also be attending with activities for students and families to enjoy. The event will feature stations from the fire department, police department, and Carnegie Library, as well as many others.

In addition to free food and activities, every Washington Middle School student who attends will receive a free book for some fun summer reading.

The WMS Picnic in the Parking Lot, held at the WCHCS Secondary Campus, is a part of a district-wide initiative for family engagement over the summer. Last week, Belle Aire Intermediate School hosted a summer movie night, turning its playground into an outdoor movie theater for students and families.

For more information, visit the district’s website at wchcs.org.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_WCHCS-logo.jpg