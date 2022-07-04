Vagabond Salon and Spa welcomed

The City of Washington Court House welcomed Vagabond Salon and Spa recently with a new business plaque. The full service salon and spa, located at 147 S. Fayette St., offers hair, nail and aesthetic services, as well as permanent makeup, spray tanning, teeth whitening and much more.

