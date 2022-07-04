Kitty’s Consignment welcomed

The City of Washington Court House recently welcomed Kitty’s Consignment with a new business plaque. Located at 120 W. Court St., Suite 1 (second floor), Kitty’s Consignment is a fun, fashionable clothing store where you can resell your clothes or buy new looks at a great price. The business is open Tuesdays and Thursdays only from 2-7 p.m.
