Kitty’s Consignment welcomed

The City of Washington Court House recently welcomed Kitty’s Consignment with a new business plaque. Located at 120 W. Court St., Suite 1 (second floor), Kitty’s Consignment is a fun, fashionable clothing store where you can resell your clothes or buy new looks at a great price. The business is open Tuesdays and Thursdays only from 2-7 p.m.

The City of Washington Court House recently welcomed Kitty’s Consignment with a new business plaque. Located at 120 W. Court St., Suite 1 (second floor), Kitty’s Consignment is a fun, fashionable clothing store where you can resell your clothes or buy new looks at a great price. The business is open Tuesdays and Thursdays only from 2-7 p.m. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Kitty-s-2.jpg The City of Washington Court House recently welcomed Kitty’s Consignment with a new business plaque. Located at 120 W. Court St., Suite 1 (second floor), Kitty’s Consignment is a fun, fashionable clothing store where you can resell your clothes or buy new looks at a great price. The business is open Tuesdays and Thursdays only from 2-7 p.m. Courtesy photo