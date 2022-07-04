Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
July 4
David A. Katzenbach, 46, 2001 Heritage Drive Apt. 7, disorderly by intoxication.
July 3
Gregory S. Hatfield, 37, 555 Depot Drive, Apt. 27, no operator’s license.
July 2
Tasha D. Wilson, 39, 7896 US 22 NW, bench warrant – failure to comply.
Dustin L. Leisure, 35, 211 Curtis St., non-compliance suspension.
Jason A. Fuller, 43, at large, disorderly.
Robert S. Juliano, 712 Peabody Ave., assault (first-degree misdemeanor).
Wendi S. Manor, 35, 555 Depot Drive Apt. 24, passing on double yellow.
July 1
Phillip B. Collie Jr., 49, 2029 Heritage Drive, domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).
Danielle M. Rhoads, 35, 1136 Gregg St., non-compliance suspension.
Nathan W. Pendergraft, 51, 181 Rowe Ging Road, expired tags.
Dustin J. Schwallbaugh, 32, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.