Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 4

David A. Katzenbach, 46, 2001 Heritage Drive Apt. 7, disorderly by intoxication.

July 3

Gregory S. Hatfield, 37, 555 Depot Drive, Apt. 27, no operator’s license.

July 2

Tasha D. Wilson, 39, 7896 US 22 NW, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Dustin L. Leisure, 35, 211 Curtis St., non-compliance suspension.

Jason A. Fuller, 43, at large, disorderly.

Robert S. Juliano, 712 Peabody Ave., assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Wendi S. Manor, 35, 555 Depot Drive Apt. 24, passing on double yellow.

July 1

Phillip B. Collie Jr., 49, 2029 Heritage Drive, domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

Danielle M. Rhoads, 35, 1136 Gregg St., non-compliance suspension.

Nathan W. Pendergraft, 51, 181 Rowe Ging Road, expired tags.

Dustin J. Schwallbaugh, 32, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.