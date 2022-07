The City of Washington Court House recently welcomed Hot Head Burritos, located at 1377 Leesburg Ave., with a new business plaque. Hot Head Burritos is open seven days a week. Check out its Facebook page for specific store hours.

The City of Washington Court House recently welcomed Hot Head Burritos, located at 1377 Leesburg Ave., with a new business plaque. Hot Head Burritos is open seven days a week. Check out its Facebook page for specific store hours. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_IMG_2700.jpg The City of Washington Court House recently welcomed Hot Head Burritos, located at 1377 Leesburg Ave., with a new business plaque. Hot Head Burritos is open seven days a week. Check out its Facebook page for specific store hours. Courtesy photo