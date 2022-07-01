Military banners to be recognized Monday

A dedication ceremony is set to take place on Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m. at the gazebo in front of the courthouse in Washington Court House. This ceremony will recognize 16 new military banners that will be displayed throughout the downtown area.

With funding made available through the fundraiser last fall, “Bash for Banners” car and bike show at the American Legion Post 25, organizers were able to provide 16 new banners this year for local veterans.

All 16 veterans’ names will be read during Monday’s ceremony. If family members are available to attend the dedication ceremony, they will have the opportunity to step forward and receive recognition for their service and their sacrifice.

Mindy Wilson, one of the organizers of this event, released a statement to the community.

“We realize that there are more veterans and their families that would like banners to be made in their honor. We want them to know that with continued fundraising efforts and donations, we are going to get as many banners put up every year as possible. If they have submitted a photo and information, they can email us and check the status. The email address is [email protected]”

Those interested can also mail the information to Tribute Banners for WCH, PO BOX 712, Washington Court House, OH 43160.

Standing (left to right) Lucas Morris, Mindy Wilson, and Cole Reeves. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Tribute-Banners.jpg Standing (left to right) Lucas Morris, Mindy Wilson, and Cole Reeves. Photo courtesy of Mindy Wilson