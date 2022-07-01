Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 30

Paul W. McCallister II, 36, 4853 Washington-Waterloo Road, starting/backing without safety.

Garrett M. Pfeifer, 26, 1500 Robinson Road, burglary.

Elmer F. Carson III, 40, Mt. Sterling, no motorcycle endorsement.

Donald Z. Carson III, 43, at large, non-compliance suspension.

Scott W. Knisley, 50, Leesburg, license forfeiture suspension, fictitious registration.

Kayla Ellis, 24, 4178 Greenfield Sabina Road, expired registration, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Bethany N. Benson, 32, Jeffersonville, non-compliance suspension.

June 28

Jacob T. Stolzenburg, 18, 818 Maple St., obstructing.