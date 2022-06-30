Golf course to host celebration

Another opportunity to celebrate our nation’s independence will take place this Sunday, July 3. Champions Grill at The Greens Golf Course in Washington Court House will be hosting a free celebration for the community to enjoy.

The day will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a free yoga session, featuring Austin Fitzpatrick from BAR (Breathe, Align, Restore) Wellness Center. Champions Grill will be offering a brunch style meal and drink specials during this event.

The evening event will start at 6 p.m. and will feature food trucks, live music, activities, drink specials, and a view of the “Fire in the Sky” show. Fireworks will be set off from the parking lot area of the Fayette County Fairgrounds at around 10 p.m.

Food trucks that will be serving the community at the golf course event include Penny’s Snack Shack, Little Bear, Tony’s Shaved Ice, and Taco Bus. Champions Grill will also be serving a few brand-new food items for the community to enjoy, according to operators of the business.

Music will be provided by Rock N Roll DJ as well as a live performance by the Courtney Jo Band.

There will be several activities to look forward to, including cornhole, face painting, and yard Jenga, among others.

Champions Grill has stated that a portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the Gary and Tristen Benefit fund. Gary Lewis and Tristen Mider, two local students, were both diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2021.

The golf course is located at 703 Highland Ave.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Champions-Grill.jpg

