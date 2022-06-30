‘Monster Truck Madness’ coming to Destination Outlets

It’s an exciting holiday weekend at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville with great deals, new store openings and fun events for the whole family.

Destination Outlets is teaming up with Monster Truck Racing League to host the second-annual Monster Truck Madness. Pro Monster Trucks will be rolling into Destination Outlets on Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4 from 12-6 p.m.

The Jeffersonville outlet center is offering shoppers free Pro Monster Truck rides in its massive parking lot through its membership app. The app can be found on the IOS and Android app stores, just search Destination Outlets. Once it’s downloaded, show your screen at the event for a free ride.

“Monster Truck Madness was a hit in 2021 and we can’t wait for shoppers to experience the excitement again this year,” said Jennifer Snyder, general manager of the mall. “We are thrilled to announce the grand openings of Versona and Plum Natural Products this weekend as well. We have exciting plans to make this a destination to SHOP | EAT | PLAY and those plans are coming to fruition in 2022.”