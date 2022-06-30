Marble games at the Saturday Farmers Market

Marbles anyone? Marble games? Who remembers the days when marbles were king of the playground? Each kid had their bag of marbles, including the “shooter,” which scored the points and won new marbles for “keeps.”

Girls and boys were equals in this game….practice, a good aim, a smooth surface and a bit of luck. So many kinds of marbles! Aggies (agates), catseye, red devils, “commie” (common, made of clay), steely, swirly, tiger, and the colored glass with names of gemstones (opals, rubies, bloods).

In my rural elementary school, there were swing sets with a rush to be the first to get a swing. There were basketball hoops, permanent or chalk drawn hopscotch squares, plenty of jumping ropes and balls. And there were marbles. A circle drawn with chalk. Each player setting an equal number of their own marbles within the circle. And then competing to shoot (and collect) marbles out of the circle. I only knew it as a playground game for kids, but children and adults have played and do play marble games all over the world. Some of the fanciest marbles were made in Germany. And marbles are collected, exhibited, and prized.

Earlier this season, children attending the Fayette County Farmers Market had the opportunity to participate in a “scavenger hunt,” and collect a marble game bag (marbles, instructions and string) at the completion of the hunt. These marbles were available thanks to an anonymous donation of thousands of marbles, and the marble bags thanks to our own volunteer, Ms. Debra, and her enthusiasm for making sure that marble games are not forgotten!

This Saturday will bring another opportunity for young people to access a starter set of marbles. Summer is a wonderful time to be outside with string, chalk, marbles and a friend or two. Instructions about many marble games are available via the internet as well as through our local library!

The very popular Bluegrass Ramblers will be back this week to help usher in our Independence Day celebration.

The market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington Court House. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So, “buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Sugar, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter fudge, lemon bars, chocolate peanut butter bars, funfetti, snickerdoodle, ginger, oatmeal raisin, pineapple cookies, chocolate chip and peanut butter jumbos.

KK’s Grubb Hubb (Kay Terry): Serving breakfast!

Lorre Black Umbrellas (Lorre Black): Umbrellas to match your personality, your friends’ and family’s personalities, too. With every umbrella you purchase, you help your community by helping LBU build our very own Umbrella Alley in WCHO.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Foods, The Jam Man (David Persinger): Jams: NEW this week is black raspberry jam. Others include strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb, grape, pineapple, Brazilian pineapple, triple berry, peach, blueberry, cherry, blackberry, seedless blackberry, red raspberry, red raspberry jalapeno, and strawberry jalapeno. Jellies: hot pepper & HOT HOT HOT pepper. NO ADDED SUGAR JAMS: strawberry and seedless blackberry. Assorted chocolate sheet cakes.

PPCF & S. Plymouth Raw Honey) (Julie & Dennis Mosny): Local raw honey, assorted fruit pies, cinni mini’s, Buns bars, cinnamon rolls. Blooming daylilies

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart): Assorted freshly roasted coffee — beans and ground.

Sulphur Lick Treasures (Christina Skaggs): Signs, earrings, funny plant stakes, and other trinkets.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Green beans, red beets, spring onions, cucumbers, zucchini. Variety of plants including house plants, perennials and summer celosia. Homemade bread, butter rolls.

Cheryl’s Country Crafts (Cheryl Braun & David Stewart): Crafts

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Cozy Baby Blessings: Baby Essentials including crochet blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets and burp cloths. Also beaded pens, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers and wax melts (50+ scents).

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): Salsas, dressings. Sampling cinnamon pear jam and blueberries vinaigrette salsa and dressing. Pickling cucumbers.

Engeti (Alana Walters): Baked goods including bread, cinnamon rolls, rolls, cakes, pies, cookies.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Baklava is back! Strawberry jam (low sugar or honey), spring honey, sourdough crackers. Native blooming plants including zinnias, cleome, phoencian mullein, bee balm, yellow coneflower. Some vegetable and herb plants: sacred basil, salad burnett, zucchini, tomato, chia. Garlic and other seasonal produce.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

