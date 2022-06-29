Man gets prison for ODNR officer shooting

CINCINNATI — A Greene County man was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday to nine years and 364 days in prison for illegally possessing the gun he used to shoot an Ohio wildlife officer.

Brian R. Liming, 45, of Jamestown, Ohio, was indicted by a federal grand jury and arrested by ATF agents in April 2021. He pleaded guilty in August 2021.

According to court documents, on Dec. 20, 2020, Liming illegally possessed a loaded 20-gauge shotgun. On that date, an officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources was shot while investigating illegal deer hunting near Martinsville, Ohio.

Liming was previously convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Liming was convicted locally in Clinton County Common Pleas Court of felony assault and misdemeanor hunting charges related to the shooting and sentenced to 54 months of incarceration. Liming’s federal sentence will run consecutively to his local one.

Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), announced the sentence imposed by Senior U.S. District Judge Susan J. Dlott.

Assistant United States Attorney Ashley N. Brucato and Adam Cullman, Department of Justice Trial Attorney from the Environment and Natural Resources Division are representing the United States in this case.

