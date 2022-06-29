Green beans at Wednesday Farmers Market

The Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market.

This week the season’s first green beans are appearing. The following vendors have planned on attending today:

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): GREEN BEANS, cucumbers, zucchini, lettuce, red beets, a variety of perennials.

Chilcote Farms & Cottage Baked Goods (Marlene Chilcote): Local honey, iced sugar cookies, peanut butter cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies and chocolate chip cookies. Texas sheet cake, a few fresh cherry pies and possibly a few quarts of fresh sour cherries.

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): Peanut butter fudge, pineapple upside down cake, pineapple banana bread, cat nip toys, and more.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Hostetter Kitchen (Melody Martin): Homemade bread and rolls, Buckeyes, zucchini bread, banana bread, whoopie pies, rhubarb pie, and cinnamon buns.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Wax melts, beaded pens and baby essentials including crochet blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, crinkle toys, bunny ear teethers and silicone tableware and teethers.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, potholders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

