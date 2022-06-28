‘Boogie on the Blacktop’ to be held Sunday, July 3

Community members can join the American Legion Post 25, located at 1240 US-22 in Washington Court House, on Sunday, July 3 for “Boogie on the Blacktop.” This is a free, family-friendly event that will run from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be grilled for attendants to enjoy. The dunk tank will return to this year’s festivities from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A list of those that will be in the tank is to be announced soon.

A feature that is new to this year will be the “Jail and Bail” fundraiser. Members of the community will have the opportunity to put their favorite person in jail for a good cause.

“The Jesters,” who are labeled the “no joke rock band with jokes,” will be entertaining the crowd from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Event organizers for “Boogie on the Blacktop” are excited to announce that Cloudy Days, “Home of the Specialty Cotton Candy,” will be joining in on the festivities. Community members are encouraged to come out and get their cotton candy served on a glow-stick.

The American Legion Post 25 plans to end the night with an excellent view of the “Fire in the Sky” spectacle, according to officials.

As previously reported by the Record-Herald, the 2022 Fire in the Sky fireworks show will take place on Sunday, July 3 at 10 p.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. Fireworks will be set off from the parking lot area of the fairgrounds. American Fireworks, a fireworks company based out of Hudson, Ohio, will be the company utilized again this year.

Glenn Rankin (right) with State Representative Mark Johnson at last year’s celebration. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Commander-Glenn-Rankin-with-State-Rep-Mark-Johnson.jpg Glenn Rankin (right) with State Representative Mark Johnson at last year’s celebration. Courtesy photo