Dragin’ Angels celebrate 65th anniversary

A good time was had by all at the Jim Valentine Memorial Car Show, held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds on June 12. The Dragin’ Angels were also celebrating their 65th anniversary.

The car show was open to the public and there were delicious grilled hamburgers and hot dogs to eat. A 50/50 drawing was held, and after the car show, some members drove their vehicles to the area nursing homes.

The Dragin’ Angels club is centered on community programs which include donating Thanksgiving dinners to those in need, they make sure children in the shelter have a nice Christmas, donate to Shrine Burn Center, Hospice of Fayette County and the awarding of scholarships to graduating seniors.

Those receiving the scholarships this year are: Tyler Begin, Megan Sheeter, Katelynn Crichton, Emily Moser, Bruce Bennett, Carmen Enochs and Tyler Cummings.

Several members participate in showing their cars at school functions during the year.

The Dragin’ Angels scholarship recipients for this year were (from left to right): Tyler Begin, Megan Sheeter, Katelynn Crichton, Emily Moser, Bruce Bennett, president of the car club Jim Moore, Carmen Enochs and Tyler Cummings. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_IMG_1147.jpg The Dragin’ Angels scholarship recipients for this year were (from left to right): Tyler Begin, Megan Sheeter, Katelynn Crichton, Emily Moser, Bruce Bennett, president of the car club Jim Moore, Carmen Enochs and Tyler Cummings. Courtesy photo