Man accused of assaulting officer

A 25-year-old man is being held in the Fayette County Jail on multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a Washington C.H. Police Department officer.

Garrett M. Pfeifer has been charged with felonious assault, two counts of aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, possession of drugs. and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, June 22, police department officers were notified that a wanted person — identified as Pfeifer — was at the Bluestone Inn, 1809 Columbus Ave. According to reports, when officers knocked on the door of Room 222, it opened and Pfeifer was sitting on the bed.

“While officers were speaking with the defendant he attempted to shut the door on officers,” the police report states. “Officers then entered the room and pursued him into the bathroom where he resisted arrest.”

Once he was handcuffed, Pfeifer was placed into the back of a patrol car. He allegedly attempted to cause damage to the patrol car windows, and when an officer opened the car door to advise him to stop, Pfeifer kicked the officer in the chest.

While on the way to the Fayette County Jail, Pfeifer allegedly threatened to kill an officer and one of his family members. Once at the jail, officers reportedly found narcotics on Pfeifer’s person.

Pfeifer is being held on a $36,600 bond.

