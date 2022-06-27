Gas prices decrease ahead of July 4 weekend

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents lower this week at $4.866 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $4.866; Washington Court House: $4.870

Average price during the week of June 21, 2022 $4.945

Average price during the week of June 28, 2021 $2.961

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$5.097 Athens

$4.734 Chillicothe

$4.850 Columbiana

$4.847 East Liverpool

$4.948 Gallipolis

$4.763 Hillsboro

$4.876 Ironton

$5.061 Jackson

$4.643 Logan

$4.979 Marietta

$4.931 Portsmouth

$4.719 Steubenville

$4.808 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen for a second week after another decline in the global price of oil. This week’s gas average is $4.89, nine cents less than a week ago, 30 cents more than a month ago, and $1.80 more than a year ago. Even with these historically high gas prices, summer travel is in full swing. Heading into the Independence Day weekend, AAA predicts 42 million people will hit the road, setting a new record for car travel.

Although crude prices strengthened at the end of the week due to positive market sentiment after the stock market rallied, crude prices dropped earlier in the week amid market concern regarding the potential for economic growth to slow due to rising interest rates and inflation. A lower economic growth rate than expected could cause crude demand to decline, leading prices to follow suit. The cost of oil accounts for almost $3 of every $4.89 paid at the gas pump.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 72 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.