Jeffersonville fireworks return

Fourth of July activities are just around the corner and community members will have plenty of options.

The Village of Jeffersonville will be holding its annual fireworks celebration on Monday, July 4. The event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. with a parade.

The parade will begin on Colonial Drive near the Jeffersonville Pool and go on a route through town. The parade will disband near Winners Market on 10 W. High St.

Fireworks will be set off in a field behind the old schoolhouse, according to Jefferson Township Trustee Glenn Rankin. The fireworks show is set to begin “right at dark” and just about anywhere in Jeffersonville should be a good view of the show, according to Rankin.

So what will the parade consist of?

Rankin replied, “Anything and everything, you just show up. We don’t have any specific lineup, no registration. We always have the Boy Scouts and the Color Guard. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office will escort it.”

Outside of that, any groups, organizations, or individuals that would like to be involved with the parade are more than welcome to come out and join in on the festivities.

“Participants may march, ride bikes, drive an antique car, or even a farm tractor,” said Rankin.

As previously reported by the Record-Herald, the night before (Sunday, July 3), the 2022 Fire in the Sky in Washington C.H. will be held. The show will take place at around 10 p.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Uncle Sam made an appearance at the Jeffersonville July 4 parade in 2019.

