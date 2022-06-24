Fayette SWCD hosts fifth Discovery Camp

Despite the hot weather, the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District hosted its fifth Discovery Camp for two days at the Fish and Game location with 53 campers attending.

Aaron Teter and Noel Lesniak, from the Carnegie Public Library, assisted with registration and staff time to help insure the camp’s success along with Hannah Carter from NRCS. The sessions were led by Lauren Grooms, RPHF Solid Waste District, ODNR’s Wildlife Officer John Coffman, Volunteer Naturalist Shena Weade, Master Gardener Sara Creamer, and Natural Resource Specialist of Fayette SWCD Brigitte Hisey and Technicians Malcolm Miller and David Payne.

The campers also enjoyed a program from the Ohio Nature Education that brought birds of prey. Also, Kelsey Leasure and Kelsey Pettit led games, and Hallie Rhoads, Aaliyah Niciu, Kendelle Hanning, and Landen Terrill also assisted with activities. Activities included fishing, solar cars and prints, learning about animal skull, soil, landfills and taking a closer look at nature.

The camp is held every year for school age students the third week of June. To find out more about our programs from Fayette SWCD, follow us on Facebook or call Brigitte Hisey at 740-313-3212 to sign up for our newsletter.

Fifty-three campers attended the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District Discovery Camp. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Campers-1-.jpg Fifty-three campers attended the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District Discovery Camp. Courtesy photos Emma Dill making a solar car at the camp. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Emma-Dill-making-a-solar-car-1-.jpg Emma Dill making a solar car at the camp. Courtesy photos Alexandra Weller and Carter Weade https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Alexandra-Weller-and-Carter-Weade_2-1-.jpg Alexandra Weller and Carter Weade Courtesy photos Campers making a landfill https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_campers-making-a-Landfill-1-.jpg Campers making a landfill Courtesy photos