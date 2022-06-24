Tyler Flora joins Record-Herald staff

Tyler Flora joined the Record-Herald team this week as their newest reporter.

Tyler was born in Brockton, Massachusetts but moved here to Fayette County just before the age of 2. He attended Sunnyside Kindergarten, Eastside Elementary, Washington Middle School, and is a 2013 graduate of Washington High School.

Since graduating high school, Tyler has earned his Associate of Arts Degree from Southern State Community College, and his Bachelor of Educational Studies from Western Governors University. Prior to joining the Record-Herald, Tyler worked as an educational aide with the Washington Court House City School District for five years.

Tyler has a true passion for sports. He is an avid Boston sports fan, rooting for the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox. He also supports the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Tyler is currently in his seventh season as an assistant coach for the Washington Blue Lions Varsity Football program. He has coached Jr. High Track for the Blue Lions for five years and is the official scorekeeper for the Blue Lions JV and varsity boys basketball teams.

He currently resides in Fayette County with his wife, Nicole.

Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter said he believes the community will enjoy Flora’s reporting.

“Tyler is excited to get started as a journalist and will be an integral part of what we do here,” said Carter. “He brings a wealth of talent and enthusiasm to the job. We look forward to watching him develop as a reporter in this community.”

Tyler Flora https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Tyler-Flora-mug-June-2022.jpg Tyler Flora