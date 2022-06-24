Nine new stores opening at Destination Outlets

Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville recently opened multiple businesses and have announced more openings for this summer and fall.

A list of the businesses opening in the near future include Launch Entertainment, Gizmo’s ToyLab, Philly Pretzel Factory, Rack Room Shoes, and Versona. Stores that have recently opened include Carter’s Outlet Clearance, Open Box Outlet, Woof Gang Bakery, and Vera Bradley. A 6,000 square-foot dog park has also newly-opened.

The following business descriptions were provided by the marketing staff at Destination Outlets.

– Launch Entertainment will open its first Ohio franchise in Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville, with Sept. 1 as the anticipated grand opening. Launch will feature bowling, arcades, Lucky Putt Golf, Krave Pizza and Ice Cream, and Hops Bar (which will serve alcohol). With over 15,000 square feet of family fun and entertainment, Launch will be a popular stop for our shoppers to grab lunch or a drink and to have fun, quality time together.

– Rack Room Shoes offers a wide selection of shoes for adults, teens, and children. Stores feature nationally reconstructed brands such as Nike, New Balance, Converse, Reebok and Sketchers; all at everyday pricing. Rack Room Shoes expects to open its doors in early August.

– Versona is a fun apparel, jewelry, and accessories brand with a unique approach to fashion priced right every day. Versona, where our customer is at the heart of everything we do. We know she will take risks with her fashion, but not her budget. She is pressed for time with work, family, and social commitments. At Versona, we offer her a one-stop-shop to complete her look from head to toe, while expressing an individual style that doesn’t conform, but stands out. Customers can look forward to shopping at Versona starting June 30.

– Carter’s is the best-selling brand in young children’s apparel. Trusted by generations of families for quality and value, Carter’s provides a full range of cute baby and children’s clothing, gifts, and accessories. Sizes preemie – 8.

– Open Box Outlet is a family, veteran and locally owned business started to give the community a place to shop for affordable furniture. Open Box Outlet purchases truckloads of liquidation and overstock from online retailers and sells it at a fraction of the price.

– Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women’s cotton quilted handbags and accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, stationery, and gifts.

– Woof Gang is the leading specialty retailer of pet food, pet supplies and professional pet grooming in North America. Besides being a great source for healthy dog food, treats and accessories, Woof Gang will offer a full range of services to dog owners. Visitors will be able to drop off their dogs for grooming or doggy daycare while they shop the Outlets and use the self-service kiosk to give their dogs a wash.

– Gizmo’s ToyLab is the toy and hobby store experience of our shoppers’ dreams. At Gizmo’s, they will not only get to shop for new and exciting toys, they will get to play with them too. This unique shop will have a huge indoor track for RC racing, a LEGO building area and Brick Bar, a Melissa and Doug zone, and more. Plus, comfortable seating areas for adults are available. Expect to be able to visit Gizmo’s ToyLab in late June.

– Philly Pretzel Factory fills an important niche at Destination Outlets – grab-and-go snacks that are tasty and filling. This franchise continues Philly Pretzel Factory’s expansion in Ohio and stands to be a popular stop for our shoppers. The Factory features a variety of soft pretzels, mini cheeseburgers, and pretzel dogs, along with party trays and frozen drinks.

“We’ve been working relentlessly from day one to turn this amazing outlet center into a favorite destination for shopping, dining and entertainment,” said Jeffrey Weissman, a managing partner. “It’s exciting to see our dream starting to take shape with the many exciting new stores opening up this summer.”

With the addition of nine new businesses, Destination Outlets is looking to continue to provide the community with a variety of shopping, entertainment, and dining options. Be sure to follow the Destination Outlets Facebook page for more information and any updates forthcoming.

A look at the potential design of the bowling area at Launch Entertainment. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Inside-of-new-entertainment-center.jpg A look at the potential design of the bowling area at Launch Entertainment. Courtesy photos The exterior of Launch Entertainment, which is set to open Sept. 1. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Outside-of-entertainment-center.jpg The exterior of Launch Entertainment, which is set to open Sept. 1. Courtesy photos