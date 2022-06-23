A ‘thank you’ to Farmers Market volunteers

Our Farmers Market just would not be the same, and that means, as successful and vibrant, without our extraordinary volunteers. It is not the first time I’ve extolled the virtues of these wonderful folk, and it won’t be the last.

These volunteers set up the info booth and the guest spaces, haul tents and chairs and tables out of storage and into place (and then all that has to be put away and stored at the end of the day), set out banners to advertise the market, organize, prep and run the children’s craft each week, manage the electronic charges, give out Farm Bureau coupons, run the Facebook live stream and just help in more ways that can be counted. Oh! And did I mention that they do that with good cheer and a welcoming spirit?

Welcome to one of our new volunteers, Mandy Miller. She is a 1997 graduate of Miami Trace, and grew up in New Holland, where she was formally mayor! Married to Jamie, and with two kids (Gage and Holly), Mandy is the former president and founder of Creative Court House, and now works at Weade LLC Realtors and Auctioneers.

So why does she add Saturday morning volunteering to her busy schedule? Mandy tells us, “My interest in the market stems from my need for community and to give back. My Papaw, Ron Tice, was a big believer of giving back to your community and I looked for ways to volunteer when my family moved into the city. My aunt and I set up at the market as vendors about 10 years ago and I immediately fell in love with the customers, the vendors, the feeling of belonging, etc. We only set up as vendors for a season so I would continue to shop the market and loved every moment of it. When I started my non-profit, Creative Court House, we started at the Fayette County Farmers Market, hosting kids crafts and face painting. We were really able to get our message out and get people excited about art. I was honored this past January by being nominated onto the Market Board of Directors and I am so excited about the Market’s future. My grandparent’s, Gene and Nancy Dailey, owned and operated a small business in WCH, Peddler’s Post. My dream is to get Windmill Days back up and running.”

Stop by the market info booth and take a minute or two to introduce yourself, and get to know Mandy and her passion, as well as her two children, Gage, 23, and Holly, 13. You may have known her grandparents, Gene and Nancy Dailey, or remember their small business, Peddler’s Post. Or you may want to help with bringing Windmill Days back to New Holland (one of Mandy’s dreams).

The Fayette County Farmers Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H.

SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

We’ll have a “kid’s craft” of course, and the following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, sugar, snickerdoodle, ginger, peanut butter, oatmeal toffee bars, lemon bars, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge, chocolate peanut butter bars, funfetti oatmeal raisin, and pineapple cookies.

Ohio Artisan Beef & 1 Body Life Skincare (W.J. & Lanita Fannin): individual cuts, ground beef & beef patty bundles, griller’s boxes and other variety boxes & 1/4, 1/2 and whole beef reservations. Clean, natural, all plant-based, fresh, small batched skincare products.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Foods, The Jam Man (David Persinger): Jams: NEW this week is strawberry jalapeno. Others include strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb, pineapple, Brazilian pineapple, triple berry, peach, peach flamingo, blueberry, cherry, blackberry, seedless blackberry, red raspberry, and red raspberry jalapeno. Jellies: hot pepper, grape, & HOT HOT HOT pepper. NO ADDED SUGAR JAMS: strawberry, peach, and seedless blackberry. Assorted chocolate sheet cakes.

PPCF & S. Plymouth Raw Honey) (Julie & Dennis Mosny): Local raw honey, banana cake with old fashioned burnt butter icing, bun’s bars, cini mini’s, oatmeal raisin cookies, cinnamon rolls and assorted fresh fruit pies.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Barbara’s Embellished Stretchy Bookmarks (Barbara Black): Bookmarks in dozens of different handmade designs dealing with sports, nature, hobbies, OSU, beach, and more.

Biers Run Mudd (Rachel Shepard & Eric Harris): Wheel thrown stoneware: mugs, bowls, pitchers and more.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Sugar snap peas, red beets, lettuce, onions, cucumbers. Variety of plants including spider, succulents, and perennials. Homemade bread, butter rolls.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Cozy Baby Blessings: Baby Essentials including crochet blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets and burp cloths. Also beaded pens, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers and wax melts (50+ scents).

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): Salsas, dressings (including bacon ranch). Sampling new corn salsa. Snap peas.

Engeti (Alana Walters): Baked goods including bread, cinnamon rolls, rolls, cakes, pies, cookies.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_FarmersMarket-6.jpg