Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

June 22

Theft: At 1:52 p.m., employees of a group home on Dayton Avenue reported theft of medication.

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 6:22 p.m. while on a traffic stop with Devin Sparks, of Hillsboro, officers located syringes and scales — both commonly used for drugs. Pills were also discovered and will be sent to BCI for testing. Charges were filed and more charges are pending.

June 21

Theft/Breaking and Entering/Criminal Damaging: At 10:41 a.m., employees of John Hinderer Ford on Columbus Avenue reported the theft of two catalytic converters from vehicles parked on the lot.