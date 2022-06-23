Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 22

Sarah M. Glover, 41, Wilmington, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Devin M. Sparks, 37, Hillsboro, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia, non-compliance suspension.

Garrett M. Pfeifer, 25, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 222, probation holder, obstructing, resisting, felonious assault, aggravated menacing (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs (minor misdemeanor).

Michael T. Ward, 27, 621 Vine St., failure to control.