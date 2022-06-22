FCSO: Two seriously injured in crash

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-vehicle injury traffic crash that occurred early Sunday morning on Bloomingburg-New Holland Road near the intersection of Lauderman Road in Marion Township.

During the investigation, it was determined that around 1:55 a.m., a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Jeremy A. Grant, 35, of Washington C.H., was heading south on Bloomingburg-New Holland Road when he lost control of the vehicle, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, Grant reportedly over-corrected and went off the right side of the roadway before traversing a ditch and overturning into a field. Grant was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, said Stanforth.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Carrie R. Keaton, 36, of New Holland, was reportedly entrapped inside the vehicle and required extrication to free her.

Both Grant and Keaton sustained serious injuries in the crash and were airlifted from the scene by Med Flight helicopter to Columbus-area trauma centers for medical treatment. The vehicle also sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the Fayette County EMS and Pic-A-Fay Fire Department in New Holland. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the crash investigation and investigators believe speed was a factor, according to Stanforth.

The driver and passenger in this 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee were seriously injured early Sunday morning, according to authorities. The one-vehicle crash occurred on Bloomingburg-New Holland Road near the intersection of Lauderman Road. Courtesy photo