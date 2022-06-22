Chamber welcomes Gordon CDJR

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce was excited to welcome Gordon CDJR as new members. Located at 1120 Clinton Ave., Washington C.H., Gordon CDJR held its open house with new owner Bridget Ruehl and her team, all in attendance. If you haven’t gotten the chance, stop in and see what’s new. Pictured: Gordon CDJR Team (Mark Johnson, Sam Snyder, Jacob Stone, Charlie Christman, Gordon Wallace, Bill Hall, New Owner – Bridget Ruehl, Tami Roberts, Jonathon Rose, Sharon Prater, Gary Palmer, Angie Stage, Donald Ruehl, Brandy Wilt, Trey Jenkins) Chamber Ambassadors (Whitney Gentry – Adena Fayette, Melaney McCabe – All State, Stephanie Dunham – Fayette Co. Travel & Tourism, Ronda Turner – ERA Martin & Associates, McKenna Brown – Main St. Fayette, Kathy Patterson – Record-Herald, Kristy Bowers – President, Fay. Co. Chamber

