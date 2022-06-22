‘I Am Reading!’: Emma Hill

Carnegie Public Library will celebrate our youngest readers every week with a Q&A about a favorite book they are reading. If you would like to participate, stop by the library for a picture with the book you are reading!

Name: Emma Hill

Age: 8

School: Miami Trace Elementary

What are you reading? Witches of Brooklyn by Sophie Escabasse

Why do you like it? Effie goes to her aunt’s house and gets her powers. The pictures are awesome. I would rate the book 5 stars!

What are you doing this summer besides reading? Being with my bestie, having sleepovers, and playing ROBLOX.

Emma Hill https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Emma-Reader.jpg Emma Hill Courtesy photo