One arrested in alleged shooting

One person is in custody in connection to a shooting that allegedly occurred early Sunday morning at a home located in the 1600 block of Brock Road NE in Paint Township.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from security staff at Mount Carmel West-Grove City who reported that a subject had reportedly been shot at the Brock Road residence and had driven himself to the hospital. The victim, identified as a 28-year-old Westerville resident, was reportedly shot in the foot.

The victim was treated and later released from the hospital, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

During the course of the investigation, sheriff’s deputies and detectives identified the home on Brock Road as the residence of Joshua M. Hudson, 43.

“During an interview with the shooting victim, he reported that he operates as an Uber driver and had transported two subjects from the Columbus area to the home on Brock Road,” Stanforth said. “Shortly after dropping the subjects off, he received a subsequent telephone call and returned for them. The subjects reportedly entered the vehicle and as the victim was exiting the driveway of the home, shots reportedly were fired with several striking the victim’s vehicle.”

One of the shots penetrated the driver’s door and struck the victim in the foot before the victim departed the area, according to reports.

“The victim reported that he was destined for Mount Carmel West-Grove City, but inadvertently passed the exit and was required to turn around at the Stringtown Road exit where the two passengers in the vehicle exited,” Stanforth said. “The victim proceeded to the medical facility.”

As the investigation continued, sheriff’s detectives prepared and obtained a search warrant for the Hudson residence. Members of the Fayette-Ross Joint Emergency Response team executed the search warrant at the home late Sunday morning.

Hudson was the sole occupant in the home at the time of the search warrant execution, and was detained without incident, according to Stanforth.

Evidence believed to be related to the reported crime was collected by detectives.

Hudson was placed under arrest and charged with one count of felonious assault. He was transported to the Fayette County Jail for incarceration, but later posted bond. He’s expected to appear in Washington Court House Municipal Court for arraignment later this week.

“Detectives are continuing their investigation, including identifying the two passengers in the vehicle that exited and departed the area prior to the arrival of law enforcement,” Stanforth said. “Upon conclusion of this investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination of any additional charges to be filed in the incident.”

Members of the Grove City Police Department and the Washington Court House Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office investigation.

Hudson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_289162976_399796368847637_1293341534002542086_n.jpg Hudson

FCSO investigating Sunday incident at Brock Road residence