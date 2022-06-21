Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 20

Alycia LE Collins, 27, 868 Pin Oak Place, speed.

Adam Havens, 33, 1123 Clemson Plaza, OVI suspension (second-degree misdemeanor).

Patricia R. Havens, 69, 2152 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, wrongful entrustment.

Dylan G. Fowler, 25, 720 Broadway St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Louis M. Sbarbati Sr., 66, 738 Broadway St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Terresa J. Bane, 62, New Holland, OVI, non-compliance suspension.