City welcomes Harbor Freight

The City of Washington Court House welcomed Harbor Freight to the community on Friday, as the business officially opened its WCH location at 2025 Columbus Ave. Washington Court House City Council Chairperson Dale Lynch and Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen welcomed the employees of WCH Harbor Freight.

