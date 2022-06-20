Wahl graduates from leadership training program

Garrett Wahl, a junior at Washington High School, was chosen by the school to participate at HOBY, a leadership training program hosted at Marietta College. Garrett graduated from the program after attending a four-day seminar in June.

Founded in 1958, HOBY’s mission is to inspire and develop a global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service and innovation.

HOBY programs are conducted annually throughout the United States, serving local and international high school students. HOBY programs provide students selected by their schools to participate in unique leadership training, service-learning and motivation.

During the seminar, many dynamic leaders—all volunteers from the fields of business, education, government, and other professions-addressed aspects of our changing world and the challenges future leaders will confront.

Garrett Wahl