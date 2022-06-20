Fayette Co. Community Band presents concert series

The Fayette County Community Band will be presenting four concerts this summer — beginning this Sunday, June 26 at 7 p.m. in the Washington High School cafeteria.

The band has been rehearsing since April and looks forward to a full concert schedule this summer. Those attending the Sunday concert are asked to enter the building through the gymnasium doors, due to maintenance work being completed this summer.

The band looks forward to seeing the community members come out to hear some wonderful music.

“We also look forward to seeing everyone again for a relaxing and entertaining evening,” reads a press release from the Fayette County Community Band. “Mark your calendars for the entire concert series.”

The concert schedule is as follows:

– 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at Washington High School cafeteria

– 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10 at Washington High School cafeteria with the Fayette County Choral Society

– 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24 at Crown Hill Golf Course, Williamsport, Ohio

– 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Senior Citizens Center on Elm Street in Washington C.H.

The directors of the Fayette County Community Band are Matt Stanley and Terry DiLuciano.