Tackage wins 54th Christman Award

Tyler Tackage, a member of the Washington High School Class of 2022, has been named the winner of the 54th-annual Record-Herald Clarence A. Christman Award.

The award has been presented each year since 1969.

It began as the Record-Herald Award and was soon named in honor of Mr. Christman.

The award, consisting of a $500 scholarship and a commemorative plaque, goes to a local high school senior who best exemplifies excellence in the areas of athletics, academics and leadership.

The award is being sponsored by the Record-Herald and Gordon CDJR.

Tackage was selected for the award from a group of 22 nominees (12 from Washington High School, nine from Miami Trace High School and one from Fayette Christian School.)

Tackage had a 4.383 grade point average (on a 5.0 scale) and was a key member of the Washington High School football and baseball teams.

Tackage was a four-year starter and letterman for the Blue Lion football team. He was a two-time varsity captain (2020 and 2021).

He was named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio for football in 2020.

He accumulated 275 tackles, second in school history.

He was a four-year starter on the varsity baseball team (although there was no spring sports season in 2020).

Tackage, a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Washington Court House, made the Academy of Scholars for six years, 2015-2021. He was also a guidance office worker, member of DECA (both for four years) and a three-year DECA State-qualifier.

He was a two-year member of the Finance Club.

Tackage will be attending the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where he will study business finance or data statistics.

“Tyler is the epitome of what you look for in a student-athlete,” Washington High School head football coach Chuck Williamson said. “He does it all. He’s a tremendous athlete.

“His work ethic is second to none,” Williamson said. “In the classroom…he wouldn’t be going to this school if it wasn’t for that.

“He will be successful in life at anything he does,” Williamson said. “He puts everything he’s got into it. He was the leader of our program, really for the last two years. I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s unbelievable.”

“I did?” Tackage said, when the Record-Herald informed him he was the winner of this year’s Christman Award. “Wow.

“It’s an honor,” Tackage said. “It’s definitely an honor to win the award, but, it’s also an honor to even be nominated for something like that. All the guys and girls in that group, they’re great people. It was an honor to be nominated. Winning is just something that comes with it.

“I was blessed to even be nominated for that award,” Tackage said.

Tackage, the son of Todd and Alicia Tackage, will leave for college on Aug. 8.

Tackage https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Tackage-Tyler-1-.jpg Tackage

WHS grad to receive $500 scholarship