‘The Longest Day’ event returns

“The Longest Day” fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association returns today to downtown Washington Court House from 5-8 p.m.

The city will be closing the 100 block of North Main Street and the 100 block of South Main Street, according to Beth Mccane, the lifestyle specialist at Carriage Court of Washington Court House and the county chair for the Fayette County Longest Day Committee.

In the 100 block of North Main, there will be live music from the band, “Dumbfounded,” as well as Kona Ice, face painting, a beer garden provided by Great American Outdoor Events, and Vinyl Coffee and Super Sports Pizza and Wings will be open for the evening.

In the 100 block of South Main, Dragin’ Angels car club will be putting on a car show.

“All of this is being done to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Mccane.

The event is organized by a committee of several local organizations: Carriage Court Assisted Living and Memory Support, Court House Manor/Court House Manor Assisted Living and St. Catherine’s Manor, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, Promedica Hospice, Fayette County Commission on Aging, and the Record-Herald.

“This is an annual event, and unfortunately, we were unable to hold the event the last two years due to COVID restrictions,” said Mccane. “Moving forward, we will continue to host the event in downtown Washington Court House in an effort to bring recognition to this great cause.”

